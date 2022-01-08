Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reserve Component Maternity Leave Policy Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raymond Maddocks 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    The Reserve Component has updated its Maternity Leave policy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 13:55
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 852686
    VIRIN: 220801-N-IC246-0001
    Filename: DOD_109140360
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Component Maternity Leave Policy Update, by PO2 Raymond Maddocks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNR
    CNRFC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT