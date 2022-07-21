Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Letterkenny Army Depot: Knockin' 'em down since '42

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    220721-A-WQ623-0001
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
    Subject matter experts from across the Letterkenny Army Depot organization share insights into the history, legacy, milestones and modernization efforts from the depot's 80-year history. This video was created in commemoration of Letterkenny Army Depot's 80th anniversary. Letterkenny Army Depot is the Army’s premier professional organic maintenance facility that provides overhaul, repair and modifications for tactical missile air defense and space systems, electric power generation equipment and various military vehicles, support systems and protection programs. LEAD is a subordinate of U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, and is the Air and Missile Defense and Long Range Precision Fires depot, supporting systems for the Department of Defense, foreign partners and industry. Letterkenny Army Depot was established in 1942 and is a government-owned and -operated industrial installation located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
    (U.S. Army video by Trenten Shields)

