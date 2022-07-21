Letterkenny Army Depot: Knockin' 'em down since '42

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220721-A-WQ623-0001

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

Subject matter experts from across the Letterkenny Army Depot organization share insights into the history, legacy, milestones and modernization efforts from the depot's 80-year history. This video was created in commemoration of Letterkenny Army Depot's 80th anniversary. Letterkenny Army Depot is the Army’s premier professional organic maintenance facility that provides overhaul, repair and modifications for tactical missile air defense and space systems, electric power generation equipment and various military vehicles, support systems and protection programs. LEAD is a subordinate of U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, and is the Air and Missile Defense and Long Range Precision Fires depot, supporting systems for the Department of Defense, foreign partners and industry. Letterkenny Army Depot was established in 1942 and is a government-owned and -operated industrial installation located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

(U.S. Army video by Trenten Shields)