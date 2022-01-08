Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eastern Kentucky Floods B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KY, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jessica Elbouab 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A Kentucky National Guard flight crew aided in flood relief efforts in response to a declared state of emergency in eastern Kentucky

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 14:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852676
    Filename: DOD_109140231
    Length: 00:20:48
    Location: KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eastern Kentucky Floods B-roll, by SGT Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    flooding
    Eastern Kentucky flood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT