    Adjustable Blade Turbine

    WALLA WALLA, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Cole 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    On February 17 2022, the gantry crane at Ice Harbor hoisted 360 tons of turbine components, including an adjustable blade turbine runner, shaft, intermediate headcover and upper discharge ring insert, and carefully lowered them into their new home: the Unit 3 turbine pit in the Ice Harbor powerhouse.



    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022
    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Fish Passage
    Voith
    Ice Harbor

