Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The DOs and DON'Ts of Fire Safety with the 56 CES

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Senior Airman David Busby 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    SSgt Domitrius Johnson and Asst. Chief Jason Haddock from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, Fire Prevention and Services Flight walk through the various DOs and DON'Ts when it comes to Fire Safety at Luke Air Force Base. Stay safe!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 12:51
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 852670
    VIRIN: 220729-F-QK476-203
    Filename: DOD_109140186
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DOs and DON'Ts of Fire Safety with the 56 CES, by SrA David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Safety
    56th Fighter Wing
    56th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Fire and Prevention Services Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT