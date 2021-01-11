Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Convergence 21 – Leader-Follower Technology

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Army Futures Command

    Kayla Riegner of the Ground Vehicle Support Center talks about the Leader-Follower technology being experimented with during Project Convergence 21. Soldiers are experimenting using the technology to conduct semi-autonomous resupply missions.

    Project Convergence is the Army's campaign of learning designed to aggressively advance and integrate our Army's contributions, based on the continuous structed series of demonstrations and experiments throughout the year. It ensures that the Army is part of the joint fight and rapidly and continuously integrate or converge across all domains: air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace; to overmatch our adversaries is competition and conflict.
    In a multi-domain operational environment, we will demonstrate more than one hundred technologies; including artificial intelligence, unmanned vehicles, precision fires and network lethality that augments human sensing and decision making to inform Commander Directors and include the war fighter’s lethality and pace in battle.

    Project Convergence ensures the Army has the right people with the right systems are properly enabled in the right places to support the joint fight.
    (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rognie OrtizVega)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 12:42
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Army
    AFC
    Army Futures Command
    Project Convergence
    PC21
    Leader-Follower Technology

