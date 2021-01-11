Project Convergence 21 – Leader-Follower Technology

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/852669" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Kayla Riegner of the Ground Vehicle Support Center talks about the Leader-Follower technology being experimented with during Project Convergence 21. Soldiers are experimenting using the technology to conduct semi-autonomous resupply missions.



Project Convergence is the Army's campaign of learning designed to aggressively advance and integrate our Army's contributions, based on the continuous structed series of demonstrations and experiments throughout the year. It ensures that the Army is part of the joint fight and rapidly and continuously integrate or converge across all domains: air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace; to overmatch our adversaries is competition and conflict.

In a multi-domain operational environment, we will demonstrate more than one hundred technologies; including artificial intelligence, unmanned vehicles, precision fires and network lethality that augments human sensing and decision making to inform Commander Directors and include the war fighter’s lethality and pace in battle.



Project Convergence ensures the Army has the right people with the right systems are properly enabled in the right places to support the joint fight.

(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rognie OrtizVega)