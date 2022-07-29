Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BMETs Behind the Scenes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    SrA. Austin Kim, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron biomedical equipment technician, shares the importance of BMETs in the medical field.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 11:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852665
    VIRIN: 220728-F-QS607-1001
    Filename: DOD_109140052
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Technology
    Maintenance
    BMET
    17th HCOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT