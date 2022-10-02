Charlie Battery, 1-19th Field Artillery, 434th FA BDE Trainees are conducting squad level attack at the end of the Forge at Fort Sill, Oklahoma
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2022 11:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852661
|VIRIN:
|220210-A-PA251-877
|Filename:
|DOD_109140009
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Battle Drill1A, by CPT Vira Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NCO
Reserve
Field Artillery
Trainees
Fort Sill
Army Strong
Basic Training
BCT
Soldiers
Military
US Army
Army
Artillery
National Guard
Drill Sergeants
Future Soldiers
Squad Level Attack
Fires Strong
Summer Surge
Fires Fifty
Seek Strike Destroy
Battle Drill 1A
LEAVE A COMMENT