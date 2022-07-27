Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF drill

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    07.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Berksteiner 

    AFN Sigonella

    Soldiers from 173rd Airborne Brigade participate in a North and West Africa Response Force (NARF) readiness drill at the Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 09:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852650
    VIRIN: 220727-N-UY393-0000
    Filename: DOD_109139836
    Length: 00:06:02
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 

    This work, SETAF drill, by PO2 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SETAF
    NARF

