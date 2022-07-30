Coast Guard rescues 3 from vessel taking on water near Trinity Bay, Texas

A Coast Guard Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew tows 3 people aboard a vessel taking on water near Trinity Bay, Texas, July 30, 2022. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a report that an 18-foot pleasure craft was taking on water near Trinity Bay with 3 people aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Houston)
|07.30.2022
|08.01.2022 07:44
|B-Roll
|852648
|DOD_109139778
|00:00:24
|TX, US
|2
|2
