1-68 AR conducts sniper qualification

U.S. Army snipers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct a table VI sniper qualification at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, July 27, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, is among other units assigned to 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)