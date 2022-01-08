Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDEVAC Load Training

    BATURAJA, INDONESIA

    08.01.2022

    Video by Capt. Kyle Abraham 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers of the TNI-AD train MEDEVAC load techniques with U.S. Army aeromedical evacuation crews assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade as part of Exercise Super Garuda Shield at Baturaja, Indonesia on Aug. 1, 2022.

    Super Garuda Shield, a part of Operation Pathways and a longstanding annual, bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. military and Indonesia National Armed Forces, reinforces the U.S. commitments to our allies, and regional partners, joint readiness, and the interoperability to fight and win together.

    #FreeandOpenIndoPacific #SuperGarudaShield

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholle Salvatierra and Capt. Kyle Abraham)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 05:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852639
    VIRIN: 220801-A-OE827-619
    Filename: DOD_109139635
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: BATURAJA, ID

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, MEDEVAC Load Training, by CPT Kyle Abraham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medevac
    hoist
    helicopter
    freeandopenindopacific
    supergarudashield

