Soldiers of the TNI-AD train MEDEVAC load techniques with U.S. Army aeromedical evacuation crews assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade as part of Exercise Super Garuda Shield at Baturaja, Indonesia on Aug. 1, 2022.
Super Garuda Shield, a part of Operation Pathways and a longstanding annual, bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. military and Indonesia National Armed Forces, reinforces the U.S. commitments to our allies, and regional partners, joint readiness, and the interoperability to fight and win together.
#FreeandOpenIndoPacific #SuperGarudaShield
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholle Salvatierra and Capt. Kyle Abraham)
|08.01.2022
|08.01.2022 05:56
|Video Productions
|852639
|220801-A-OE827-619
|DOD_109139635
|00:00:41
|BATURAJA, ID
|1
|1
This work, MEDEVAC Load Training, by CPT Kyle Abraham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
