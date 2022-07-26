I am a Red Tail: Senior Airman Bismark Badu

Senior Airman Bismark Badu, the Government Purchasing Card team lead at the 332d Expeditionary Contracting Squadron, tells his story of motivation and inspiration at an undisclosed location, July 26, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jim Bentley)
Date Taken:
07.26.2022
Date Posted:
08.01.2022
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|852631
|VIRIN:
|220726-Z-DY904-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109139560
|Length:
|00:01:14
Location:
(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
