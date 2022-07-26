Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am a Red Tail: Senior Airman Bismark Badu

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.26.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Bentley 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Senior Airman Bismark Badu, the Government Purchasing Card team lead at the 332d Expeditionary Contracting Squadron, tells his story of motivation and inspiration at an undisclosed location, July 26, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jim Bentley)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 04:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852631
    VIRIN: 220726-Z-DY904-1001
    Filename: DOD_109139560
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, I am a Red Tail: Senior Airman Bismark Badu, by TSgt James Bentley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

