    ACE - Making an agile Air Force

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.29.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    The Agile Combat Employment team at Kadena recently revamped their program in order to include more in depth training lessons, more efficient lesson scheduling and some integration with JASDF personnel at Kadena Air Base, Japan.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 00:34
    Category: Commercials
    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    ACE
    joint ops
    JASDF
    agile combat employment
    hype video

