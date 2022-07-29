ACE - Making an agile Air Force

The Agile Combat Employment team at Kadena recently revamped their program in order to include more in depth training lessons, more efficient lesson scheduling and some integration with JASDF personnel at Kadena Air Base, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2022 00:34
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|852603
|VIRIN:
|220729-F-GD090-958
|Filename:
|DOD_109139094
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
