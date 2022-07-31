Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2022 Coast Guard Helicopter Pilot and Civilian Performers

    AK, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Pfeiffer 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Wofford, an MH-65D Dolphin helicopter pilot assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, and civilian acts Tom "Lark" Larkin of Mini Jet Airshows, professional aerobatic pilot Melissa Dawn Burns, and Steven Christopher and Todd Rudberg of Undaunted Airshows participate in Arctic Thunder Open House, July 31, 2022 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

    This biennial event hosted by JBER is one of the largest in the state and one of the premier aerial demonstrations in the world. The event features multiple performers to include the JBER Joint Forces Demonstration Team, U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, Pacific Air Forces C-17 Demonstration Team and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2022
    Date Posted: 07.31.2022 19:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 852601
    VIRIN: 220731-F-CO451-810
    Filename: DOD_109139092
    Length: 00:08:32
    Location: AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2022 Coast Guard Helicopter Pilot and Civilian Performers, by SSgt Michael Pfeiffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    Coast Guard
    Helicopter
    Arctic Thunder Open House
    ATOH

