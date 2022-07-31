Arctic Thunder Open House 2022 Coast Guard Helicopter Pilot and Civilian Performers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Wofford, an MH-65D Dolphin helicopter pilot assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, and civilian acts Tom "Lark" Larkin of Mini Jet Airshows, professional aerobatic pilot Melissa Dawn Burns, and Steven Christopher and Todd Rudberg of Undaunted Airshows participate in Arctic Thunder Open House, July 31, 2022 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.



This biennial event hosted by JBER is one of the largest in the state and one of the premier aerial demonstrations in the world. The event features multiple performers to include the JBER Joint Forces Demonstration Team, U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, Pacific Air Forces C-17 Demonstration Team and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team.