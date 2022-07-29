Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSM Charles Ivey Retirement Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Marcellus 

    U.S. Army Signal School Detachment

    The United States Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade hosted a retirement ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Ivey, the USAG Meade Directorate of Public Works senior enlisted advisor, celebrating his accomplishments throughout his tenure in the Army, July 29, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Marcellus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.31.2022 18:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852598
    VIRIN: 220729-A-QF685-920
    Filename: DOD_109139037
    Length: 01:10:38
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Charles Ivey Retirement Ceremony, by SGT Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Retirement Ceremony
    Meade
    FGGM
    Charles Ivey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT