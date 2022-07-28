U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines fire M224 60 mm mortar systems and M136 AT4 rocket launchers while conducting squad attacks during a live-fire range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 28, 2022. This training improved the Marines’ proficiency at the tactical level and developed small-unit leadership. 3/3 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Jaylen Davis)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2022 19:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852582
|VIRIN:
|220728-M-HI909-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109138901
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, V33 Squad Attacks and Mortar Drills, by PFC Jaylen Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT