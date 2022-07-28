Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V33 Squad Attacks and Mortar Drills

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.28.2022

    Video by Pfc. Jaylen Davis 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines fire M224 60 mm mortar systems and M136 AT4 rocket launchers while conducting squad attacks during a live-fire range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 28, 2022. This training improved the Marines’ proficiency at the tactical level and developed small-unit leadership. 3/3 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Jaylen Davis)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.31.2022 19:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Mortars
    3d Battalion
    3D MARDIV
    Squad Attacks
    3d Marines

