Dirt Boys pour concrete for new taxiway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/852577" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force heavy equipment operators or "Dirt Boys" from the 557th Expeditionary Red Horse Squadron pour concrete for a new taxiway at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 15, 2022. This project is meant to give aircraft more room on each side, resulting in safer operations for Airmen and coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)