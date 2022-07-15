U.S. Air Force heavy equipment operators or "Dirt Boys" from the 557th Expeditionary Red Horse Squadron pour concrete for a new taxiway at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 15, 2022. This project is meant to give aircraft more room on each side, resulting in safer operations for Airmen and coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2022 04:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852577
|VIRIN:
|220715-F-PT849-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109138712
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dirt Boys pour concrete for new taxiway, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
