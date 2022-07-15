Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dirt Boys pour concrete for new taxiway

    KUWAIT

    07.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force heavy equipment operators or "Dirt Boys" from the 557th Expeditionary Red Horse Squadron pour concrete for a new taxiway at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 15, 2022. This project is meant to give aircraft more room on each side, resulting in safer operations for Airmen and coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.31.2022 04:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852577
    VIRIN: 220715-F-PT849-2001
    Filename: DOD_109138712
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: KW

    This work, Dirt Boys pour concrete for new taxiway, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    concrete
    dirt boys
    construction
    taxiway
    ali al salem
    557 red horse

