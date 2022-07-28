Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Range Road Construction

    BATURAJA, INDONESIA

    07.28.2022

    Video by Capt. Kyle Abraham 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from U.S. Army's 130th Engineer Brigade and the TNI Angkatan Darat conduct joint road repair at Python 1 Range, Baturaja, Indonesia, July 28, 2022 as part of Super Garuda Shield 22.

    Super Garuda Shield, a part of Operation Pathways and a longstanding annual, bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. military and Indonesia National Armed Forces, reinforces the U.S. commitments to our allies, and regional partners, joint readiness, and the interoperability to fight and win together.

    #SuperGarudaShield #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Kyle Abraham and Sgt. Kyler Chatman)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.31.2022 03:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852568
    VIRIN: 220728-A-OE827-404
    Filename: DOD_109138678
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: BATURAJA, ID

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    freeandopenindopacific
    supergarudashield

