Range Road Construction

Soldiers from U.S. Army's 130th Engineer Brigade and the TNI Angkatan Darat conduct joint road repair at Python 1 Range, Baturaja, Indonesia, July 28, 2022 as part of Super Garuda Shield 22.



Super Garuda Shield, a part of Operation Pathways and a longstanding annual, bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. military and Indonesia National Armed Forces, reinforces the U.S. commitments to our allies, and regional partners, joint readiness, and the interoperability to fight and win together.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Kyle Abraham and Sgt. Kyler Chatman)