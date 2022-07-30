Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2022

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 30, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2022
    Date Posted: 07.30.2022 22:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852562
    VIRIN: 220730-F-YB356-1001
    Filename: DOD_109138369
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2022, by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Thunderbirds
    JBER
    arctic thunder open house
    ATOH

