The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 30, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2022 22:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852562
|VIRIN:
|220730-F-YB356-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109138369
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2022, by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
