    Broll of 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Colors Uncasing Ceremony in Romanina.

    ROMANIA

    07.30.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Headquarters and its 2nd Brigade Combat Team, uncased their unit colors in a ceremony marking their official arrival in Europe at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase, Romania on July 30.

    The colors uncasing ceremony is a traditional Army ceremony that symbolizes the start of a deployment of a unit to a new theater of operation.

    Their mission is to support the U.S. Army V Corps to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European area of operations in order to reassure our nation’s allies and deter further Russian aggression.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2022
    Date Posted: 07.31.2022 07:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852559
    VIRIN: 220730-A-CT809-509
    Filename: DOD_109138288
    Length: 00:23:34
    Location: RO
    Hometown: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US

    TAGS

    101st
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    EuropeanSupport2022

