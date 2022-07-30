The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Headquarters and its 2nd Brigade Combat Team, uncased their unit colors in a ceremony marking their official arrival in Europe at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase, Romania on July 30.
The colors uncasing ceremony is a traditional Army ceremony that symbolizes the start of a deployment of a unit to a new theater of operation.
Their mission is to support the U.S. Army V Corps to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European area of operations in order to reassure our nation’s allies and deter further Russian aggression.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2022 07:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852559
|VIRIN:
|220730-A-CT809-509
|Filename:
|DOD_109138288
|Length:
|00:23:34
|Location:
|RO
|Hometown:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Broll of 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Colors Uncasing Ceremony in Romanina., by SFC Jacob Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT