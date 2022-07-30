Broll of 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Colors Uncasing Ceremony in Romanina.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/852559" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Headquarters and its 2nd Brigade Combat Team, uncased their unit colors in a ceremony marking their official arrival in Europe at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase, Romania on July 30.



The colors uncasing ceremony is a traditional Army ceremony that symbolizes the start of a deployment of a unit to a new theater of operation.



Their mission is to support the U.S. Army V Corps to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European area of operations in order to reassure our nation’s allies and deter further Russian aggression.