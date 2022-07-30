Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S./Romania Air and Land Showcase

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.30.2022

    Video by Pfc. Jayden Woods 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Headquarters, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), 2nd Brigade Combat Team, the Romanian 9th Mechanized Brigade, the Romanian 5-72nd PUMA Squadron, and the Canadian Royal Air Force conducted an Air Assault Demonstration July 30th, 2022, on Mihail Kogalniceanu. This demonstration shows the strength and power of a multinational fighting force. (U.S Army video by PFC Jayden Woods)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2022
    Date Posted: 07.30.2022 20:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852550
    VIRIN: 220730-A-MF602-370
    Filename: DOD_109138191
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Hometown: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S./Romania Air and Land Showcase, by PFC Jayden Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    EuropeanSupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT