U.S./Romania Air and Land Showcase

The Headquarters, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), 2nd Brigade Combat Team, the Romanian 9th Mechanized Brigade, the Romanian 5-72nd PUMA Squadron, and the Canadian Royal Air Force conducted an Air Assault Demonstration July 30th, 2022, on Mihail Kogalniceanu. This demonstration shows the strength and power of a multinational fighting force. (U.S Army video by PFC Jayden Woods)
|07.30.2022
|07.30.2022 20:02
|Video Productions
|852550
|220730-A-MF602-370
|DOD_109138191
|00:02:01
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
