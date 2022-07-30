CIOR MILCOMP International Training Video

Twenty-one service members from the U.S. Army and Air Force Reserves were put into seven teams of three and trained with the German MILCOMP team in Hammelburg, Germany. The Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition (CIOR MILCOMP) is a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations in Europe. It has been around since 1957. The competition is open to all reserve components for both NCO and officer. It is now run on a volunteer basis and funded by former competitors through an alumni association.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2022 15:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852540
|VIRIN:
|220730-A-SZ193-526
|Filename:
|DOD_109138001
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
