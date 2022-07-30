Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CIOR MILCOMP International Training Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    07.30.2022

    Video by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Twenty-one service members from the U.S. Army and Air Force Reserves were put into seven teams of three and trained with the German MILCOMP team in Hammelburg, Germany. The Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition (CIOR MILCOMP) is a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations in Europe. It has been around since 1957. The competition is open to all reserve components for both NCO and officer. It is now run on a volunteer basis and funded by former competitors through an alumni association.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2022
    Date Posted: 07.30.2022 15:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852540
    VIRIN: 220730-A-SZ193-526
    Filename: DOD_109138001
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    germany
    NATO
    training
    CIOR
    CIOR22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT