    Operation Viking 2022 M-17 Pistol Qualification Range

    CAMP EDWARD JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Neil Stanfeld 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 412th Civil Affairs Battalion conduct an M-17 pistol range during Operation Viking at Camp Edwards Joint Base Cape Cod Ma., 23, 2022. Operation Viking is an intense joint task force exercise designed to prepare Soldiers with realistic training simulating deployment of civil affairs units in direct support of a contingency operation in Africa. (U.S. Army video by SSG Neil A Stanfield)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.30.2022 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852539
    VIRIN: 220723-A-TV157-002
    Filename: DOD_109138000
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: CAMP EDWARD JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US
    Hometown: CAMP EDWARDS, MA, US

    This work, Operation Viking 2022 M-17 Pistol Qualification Range, by SSG Neil Stanfeld, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Range

    M-17

    Joint Training

    Civil Affairs

    Pistol

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    982nd

    Army Readiness

    Operation Viking 2022

    TAGS

    #OperationVikingCA #OperationViking2022 #OperationVikingJTF #OperationViking #OpViking #JointTrainin

