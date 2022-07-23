U.S. Army Soldiers with 412th Civil Affairs Battalion conduct an M-17 pistol range during Operation Viking at Camp Edwards Joint Base Cape Cod Ma., 23, 2022. Operation Viking is an intense joint task force exercise designed to prepare Soldiers with realistic training simulating deployment of civil affairs units in direct support of a contingency operation in Africa. (U.S. Army video by SSG Neil A Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2022 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852539
|VIRIN:
|220723-A-TV157-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109138000
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|CAMP EDWARD JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP EDWARDS, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Viking 2022 M-17 Pistol Qualification Range, by SSG Neil Stanfeld, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Range
M-17
Joint Training
Civil Affairs
Pistol
982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne
982nd
Army Readiness
Operation Viking 2022
