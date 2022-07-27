Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 83 people to Cuba

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Cuban Migrants aboard a rustic vessel rescued by a commercial oil tanker crew about 78 miles south of Key West, July 27, 2022. U.S. Coast Guard Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless' crew repatriated 83 Cubans to Cuba, July 30, 2022, following several interdictions off the Florida Keys. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.30.2022 16:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852538
    VIRIN: 220727-G-G0107-1006
    Filename: DOD_109137994
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 

    sector key west
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    OPSEW

