149th CBRN Company (Homeland Response) Commander, Cpt. Anna Yribe talks Decon operations 27 July 2022 at Camp Roberts, CA.
Operational Decon sustains operations, reduces the contact hazard, and limits the spread of contamination to eliminate the necessity or reduce the duration of wearing MOPP gear.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2022 12:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|852528
|VIRIN:
|220725-A-XU624-915
|Filename:
|DOD_109137780
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FAIRFIELD, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 149th CBRN Commander talks Operational Decon, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT