Sand tables are used to make terrain models for military planning and wargames.
Private First Class Joseph Serrano, 579 Engineer Battalion, Headquarters Headquarters Company, and his team constructed the sand table for the 49th Military Police Brigade Command team during annual training on 21 July 2022 at Camp Roberts.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2022 12:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|852527
|VIRIN:
|220722-A-XU624-047
|Filename:
|DOD_109137741
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FAIRFIELD, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 579th EN BN Soldier builds Sand Table for 49th MP BDE, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT