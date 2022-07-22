Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    579th EN BN Soldier builds Sand Table for 49th MP BDE

    FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. John Stephens 

    49th Military Police Brigade

    Sand tables are used to make terrain models for military planning and wargames.

    Private First Class Joseph Serrano, 579 Engineer Battalion, Headquarters Headquarters Company, and his team constructed the sand table for the 49th Military Police Brigade Command team during annual training on 21 July 2022 at Camp Roberts.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.30.2022 12:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852527
    VIRIN: 220722-A-XU624-047
    Filename: DOD_109137741
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FAIRFIELD, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 579th EN BN Soldier builds Sand Table for 49th MP BDE, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NGB
    MP
    Army
    National Guard
    Military Police
    CAARNG

