    Sgt. Paul 149th Chemical Company talks Grenades

    FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Sgt. John Stephens 

    49th Military Police Brigade

    Sgt. Evan Paul, 149th Chemical Company talks grenade qualification at Camp Roberts, California on 20 July 2022. Soldiers when through 6 lanes of throwing grenades and then had a quiz on the different kinds of grenades.

    (U.S. Army National Guard videoby Sgt. John Stephens)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.30.2022 11:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852525
    VIRIN: 220720-A-XU624-114
    Filename: DOD_109137732
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FAIRFIELD, CA, US 

    This work, Sgt. Paul 149th Chemical Company talks Grenades, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NGB
    MP
    Army
    National Guard
    Military Police
    CAARNG

