Forward Operating Site Poznan, home of U.S. Army V Corps (Forward), receives the distinctive name "Camp Kościuszko,” in honor of a Polish and U.S. military general, Tadeusz Kościuszko, July 30, 2022. The Polish Armed Forces’ announcement to rename the post comes after U.S. President Joe Biden declared the beginning plans for a permanent U.S. military presence in Poland at the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain, June 29.
|07.30.2022
|07.30.2022 12:16
|B-Roll
|852523
|220730-A-EE340-001
|1
|DOD_109137676
|00:03:00
|POZNAN, PL
|1
|1
This work, V Corps Army base in Europe now named after Polish-American hero, by SPC Devin Klecan
