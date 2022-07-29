Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky National Guard Responds to Eastern Kentucky Floods

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAZARD, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jessica Elbouab 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A Kentucky National Guard flight crew from 2/147th Bravo Co. aided in flood relief efforts in response to a declared state of emergency in eastern Kentucky on July 29, 2022. Their mission consists of supporting Soldier movement, joint support transport, delivery of emergency supplies, and surveying flooded areas looking for Kentucky survivors. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Jesse Elbouab)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.30.2022 12:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852515
    VIRIN: 220729-Z-OX664-3008
    Filename: DOD_109137667
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: HAZARD, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky National Guard Responds to Eastern Kentucky Floods, by SGT Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    NGB
    Emergency Response
    interagency
    Eastern Kentucky
    Kentucky Floods

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT