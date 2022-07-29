V Corps Army base in Europe now named after Polish-American hero

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Forward Operating Site Poznan, home of U.S. Army V Corps (Forward), receives the distinctive name "Camp Kościuszko,” in honor of a Polish and U.S. military general, Tadeusz Kościuszko, July 30, 2022. The Polish Armed Forces’ announcement to rename the post comes after U.S. President Joe Biden declared the beginning plans for a permanent U.S. military presence in Poland at the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain, June 29.