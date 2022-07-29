Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V Corps Army base in Europe now named after Polish-American hero

    POZNAN, POLAND

    07.29.2022

    Video by Spc. Devin Klecan 

    Victory Corps

    Forward Operating Site Poznan, home of U.S. Army V Corps (Forward), receives the distinctive name "Camp Kościuszko,” in honor of a Polish and U.S. military general, Tadeusz Kościuszko, July 30, 2022. The Polish Armed Forces’ announcement to rename the post comes after U.S. President Joe Biden declared the beginning plans for a permanent U.S. military presence in Poland at the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain, June 29.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.30.2022 10:20
    Location: POZNAN, PL 

    Poland
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    Camp Kosciuszko

