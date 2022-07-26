Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SGT Smart with 738th MCAS at Dense Urban Terrain Exercise - Philadelphia 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Whitney Smart, 738th Medical Company Area Support, Indiana National Guard, describes her role as non-commissioned officer in charge of medical monitoring during the Dense Urban Terrain (DUT) exercise at the Navy Yard, Philadelphia, Pa., July 26, 2022. Task Force 46 and over 600 personnel from its federal, state, local, private and academic partners collaborated to successfully complete the most recent Dense Urban Terrain (DUT) exercise. The DUT series of exercises began in 2018 and has become one of the Nation’s premier all-hazard and homeland defense exercises designed to enhance interagency interoperability in the event of “America’s worst day.” (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Joe Legros)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 23:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 852498
    VIRIN: 220726-Z-SD031-959
    Filename: DOD_109137352
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Hometown: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SGT Smart with 738th MCAS at Dense Urban Terrain Exercise - Philadelphia 2022, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michigan National Guard
    MING
    TF46
    738th MCAS
    DUT Philadelphia
    Philadelphia Fire Department

