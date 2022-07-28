RIMPAC 2022 Fleet Sails in Formation

220728-N-OR809-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 28, 2022) Ships sail in formation during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 28. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 30 unmanned systems, approximately 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Demitrius J. Williams)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 21:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852494
|VIRIN:
|220728-N-OR809-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109137295
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
