    RIMPAC 2022 Fleet Sails in Formation

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Demitrius Williams 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220728-N-OR809-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 28, 2022) Ships sail in formation during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 28. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 30 unmanned systems, approximately 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Demitrius J. Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 21:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852494
    VIRIN: 220728-N-OR809-1001
    Filename: DOD_109137295
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    RIMPAC2022

