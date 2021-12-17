Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621 CRW 2021 End of Year Review

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman          

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    This video was created for the 621st Contingency Response Wing to highlight the key mission sets that took place during the 2021 calendar year. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 14:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 852467
    VIRIN: 211217-F-SO188-1002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_109136514
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 621 CRW 2021 End of Year Review, by SSgt Dennis Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    621CRW
    621 Contingency Response Wing

