This video was created for the 621st Contingency Response Wing to highlight the key mission sets that took place during the 2021 calendar year. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 14:56
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|852467
|VIRIN:
|211217-F-SO188-1002
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_109136514
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 621 CRW 2021 End of Year Review, by SSgt Dennis Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT