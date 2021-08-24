621 CRW HKIA Deployers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force, in support of the Department of Defense, moved forces including U.S. Airmen assigned to the 821st Contingency Response Group into Afghanistan to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. The 621st CRW deployed Airmen from the 621st and 821st CRGs as well as the 621st Air Mobility Advisory Group to support the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman)