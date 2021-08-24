The U.S. Air Force, in support of the Department of Defense, moved forces including U.S. Airmen assigned to the 821st Contingency Response Group into Afghanistan to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. The 621st CRW deployed Airmen from the 621st and 821st CRGs as well as the 621st Air Mobility Advisory Group to support the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 14:48
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|852465
|VIRIN:
|210824-F-SO188-4004
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109136470
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 621 CRW HKIA Deployers, by SSgt Dennis Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT