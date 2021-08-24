Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621 CRW HKIA Deployers

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman          

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force, in support of the Department of Defense, moved forces including U.S. Airmen assigned to the 821st Contingency Response Group into Afghanistan to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. The 621st CRW deployed Airmen from the 621st and 821st CRGs as well as the 621st Air Mobility Advisory Group to support the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 14:48
    Location: CA, US

    Afghanistan
    621CRW
    621 Contingency Response Wing
    HKIA

