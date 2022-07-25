video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer (ISMT) allows Marines to practice fundamental marksmanship skills in a simulated environment on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 25, 2022. The ISMT allows Marines to develop marksmanship proficiency on any of the small arms weapons in the inventory, ensuring they are ready at all times (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat)