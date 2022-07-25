Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tanner Bernat 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    The Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer (ISMT) allows Marines to practice fundamental marksmanship skills in a simulated environment on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 25, 2022. The ISMT allows Marines to develop marksmanship proficiency on any of the small arms weapons in the inventory, ensuring they are ready at all times (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 14:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852458
    VIRIN: 220729-M-KB995-1001
    Filename: DOD_109136365
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer, by LCpl Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Simulated
    MCIEAST
    Camp Lejeune
    Training
    ISMT
    Make Ready
    weeklyvideos

