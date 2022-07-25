The Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer (ISMT) allows Marines to practice fundamental marksmanship skills in a simulated environment on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 25, 2022. The ISMT allows Marines to develop marksmanship proficiency on any of the small arms weapons in the inventory, ensuring they are ready at all times (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 14:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852458
|VIRIN:
|220729-M-KB995-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109136365
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer, by LCpl Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT