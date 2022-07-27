For two weeks, DLA Distribution and Disposition Services worked alongside one another during the Contingency Operations Readiness Exercise in Battle Creek, Michigan.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 13:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852453
|VIRIN:
|220729-D-AU600-100
|Filename:
|DOD_109136150
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COREX 2022 is underway in Battle Creek, Michigan, by Jason Shamberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT