    Air Force Job in 60 Seconds

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Here's a new video in the #AFJobIn60Seconds series! This time we are featuring Senior Airman Spencer Hill, a combat arms instructor for the 460th Security Forces Squadron!

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 12:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 852451
    VIRIN: 220718-F-NC038-550
    Filename: DOD_109136111
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 

    This work, Air Force Job in 60 Seconds, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    firearms
    CATM
    Air force
    Security Forces
    Combat Arms
    Space force

