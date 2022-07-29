Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-2 SBCT Bi-weekly SITREP video | July 29, 2022

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Beggs, Sgt. Jerod Hathaway and Capt. Cortland Henderson

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Bi-weekly SITREP video for 2-2 SBCT. Video highlights 7th Infantry Division's Week of the Bayonet and the 2-2 SBCT Command Sergeant Major Change of Responsibility between CSM Robert Szymaszek and CSM Raymond Lathan.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 12:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852445
    VIRIN: 220729-A-AW467-525
    Filename: DOD_109135971
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: JBLM, WA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

