100th CES/CEF Wing Commander Immersion

The 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, Col. Gene Jaccobus, joined the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron fire fighters in an immersion training. The focus of events like these is to give leaders a better understanding of the difficulties that fire fighters face while doing their job.