    100th CES/CEF Wing Commander Immersion

    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.28.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    The 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, Col. Gene Jaccobus, joined the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron fire fighters in an immersion training. The focus of events like these is to give leaders a better understanding of the difficulties that fire fighters face while doing their job.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 11:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852440
    VIRIN: 220728-F-FY723-1001
    Filename: DOD_109135876
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th CES/CEF Wing Commander Immersion, by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire Fighters
    Immersion Training
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Civil Engineer Squadron

