Interview with U.S. Marine Cpl. Ben Gilley of 2/24 Marines on training at Fort McCoy

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ben Gilley of the 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines is interviewed July 26, 2022, about his unit's training at Fort McCoy, Wis. Gilley discusses training objectives and the unit's working relationship with the Fort McCoy workforce and the support provided. Gilley also discusses how he enjoys being a United States Marine and what it means to be a Marine. Gilley has been a Marine for eight years, and his hometown is New Town, Alabama. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)