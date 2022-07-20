U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, and Hellenic Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 115 Combat Wing, participate in exercise Poseidon's Rage 22 at Souda Air Base, Greece July, 2022. PR22 is a multinational exercise designed to bolster readiness and interoperability between the USAF and HAF by demonstrating localized air superiority through the incorporation of both live and inert munitions. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 12:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852428
|VIRIN:
|220720-F-AN818-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109135705
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|SOUDA BAY, GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF-HAF conduct bilateral training operations, by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
