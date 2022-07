USAF-HAF conduct bilateral training operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, and Hellenic Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 115 Combat Wing, participate in exercise Poseidon's Rage 22 at Souda Air Base, Greece July, 2022. PR22 is a multinational exercise designed to bolster readiness and interoperability between the USAF and HAF by demonstrating localized air superiority through the incorporation of both live and inert munitions. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)