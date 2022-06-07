Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2022 Vietnam Wrap Up

    VIETNAM

    07.06.2022

    Video by Seaman Raphael McCorey 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    The Vietnam phase of Pacific Partnership concluded its mission in Phu Yen. Highlights include 23 medical procedures performed aboard the USNS Mercy by U.S., Australian, Japanese, and Vietnamese doctors and nurses and 650 patients seen in total, to 10 band concerts with musicians from three nations reaching 6,700 people and 115 subject-matter expert exchanges.Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raphael McCorey)

    Location: VN

    Pacific Partnership
    USNS Mercy
    Navy Partnerships
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

