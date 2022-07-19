Live weapons load during Poseidon's Rage 22

A U.S. Air Force weapons load team assigned to the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, load live munitions onto F-15E Strike Eagles during exercise Poseidon's Rage 22 at Souda Air Base, Greece, July 19, 2022. PR22 is a multinational exercise designed to bolster readiness and interoperability between the U.S. and Hellenic Air Force, by demonstrating localized air superiority through the incorporation of both live and inert munitions. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 12:04
Category:
|B-Roll
Length:
|00:01:28
Location:
|SOUDA BAY, GR
