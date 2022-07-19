Live weapons load during Poseidon's Rage 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force weapons load team assigned to the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, load live munitions onto F-15E Strike Eagles during exercise Poseidon's Rage 22 at Souda Air Base, Greece, July 19, 2022. PR22 is a multinational exercise designed to bolster readiness and interoperability between the U.S. and Hellenic Air Force, by demonstrating localized air superiority through the incorporation of both live and inert munitions. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)