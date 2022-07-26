Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Battalion, 24th Marines complete rifle qualification training at Fort McCoy, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This short video clip shows Marines with the 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines (2/24) completing M4 rifle qualification requirements July 26, 2022, on Range 18 on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 2/24 is an infantry battalion based out of Chicago consisting of approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors. The battalion falls under the 24th Marine Regiment and the 4th Marine Division. The 2/24 was holding annual training at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 10:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852422
    VIRIN: 220726-A-OK556-603
    Filename: DOD_109135688
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines complete rifle qualification training at Fort McCoy, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Marine Corps
    training
    Fort McCoy
    2-24 Marines
    M4 rifle qualification training

