U.S. Army Medical Department Activity - Fort Stewart Soldier, Cpl. Amanda May recently returned from the Strategic Medical Readiness Training Program (SMART) where she expanded her proven life-saving capabilities.
U.S. Army MEDDAC-Fort Stewart, Commander Col. Jason Seery who was involved in the implementation of the SMART program encourages medical professionals to look for opportunities for growth.
Public Affairs Specialist Zach Rehnstrom has the story.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 10:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|852421
|VIRIN:
|220729-A-TY372-459
|Filename:
|DOD_109135668
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CPL AMANDA MAY SAVES LIFE DURING SMART PROGRAM ROTATION, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT