    CPL AMANDA MAY SAVES LIFE DURING SMART PROGRAM ROTATION

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity - Fort Stewart Soldier, Cpl. Amanda May recently returned from the Strategic Medical Readiness Training Program (SMART) where she expanded her proven life-saving capabilities.
    U.S. Army MEDDAC-Fort Stewart, Commander Col. Jason Seery who was involved in the implementation of the SMART program encourages medical professionals to look for opportunities for growth.
    Public Affairs Specialist Zach Rehnstrom has the story.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 10:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852421
    VIRIN: 220729-A-TY372-459
    Filename: DOD_109135668
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, CPL AMANDA MAY SAVES LIFE DURING SMART PROGRAM ROTATION, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ARMY MEDICINE

