    CH-53E Super Stallion External Lifts

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Video by Cpl. Eric Ramirez 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 2d Marine Logistics Group, and Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 366, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct external lifts as part of Hide and Seek Exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 27, 2022. Hide and Seek Exercise is a field exercise hosted by 10th Marines, 2nd Marine Division that trains participants on signature management, communication, electronic warfare, cyberspace operations and intelligence collection, processing and dissemination in order to enable future operations in a multi-domain contested environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 11:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852418
    VIRIN: 220727-M-BY673-1080
    Filename: DOD_109135610
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-53E Super Stallion External Lifts, by Cpl Eric Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CH-53E
    2d MLG
    Super Stallion
    2d MAW
    HMH-366

