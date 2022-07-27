CH-53E Super Stallion External Lifts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 2d Marine Logistics Group, and Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 366, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct external lifts as part of Hide and Seek Exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 27, 2022. Hide and Seek Exercise is a field exercise hosted by 10th Marines, 2nd Marine Division that trains participants on signature management, communication, electronic warfare, cyberspace operations and intelligence collection, processing and dissemination in order to enable future operations in a multi-domain contested environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)