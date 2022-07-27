U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 2d Marine Logistics Group, and Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 366, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct external lifts as part of Hide and Seek Exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 27, 2022. Hide and Seek Exercise is a field exercise hosted by 10th Marines, 2nd Marine Division that trains participants on signature management, communication, electronic warfare, cyberspace operations and intelligence collection, processing and dissemination in order to enable future operations in a multi-domain contested environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 11:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852418
|VIRIN:
|220727-M-BY673-1080
|Filename:
|DOD_109135610
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CH-53E Super Stallion External Lifts, by Cpl Eric Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT