    U.S. Soldiers return from Middle East NATO mission

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    07.28.2022

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Seven U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd NATO Signal Battalion returned home July 22 after supporting NATO Mission Iraq for the last six months.

    U.S. Soldiers return from Middle East NATO mission

