Brigadier General Matt Birch with the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps Talks about operation a Multinational Field Artillery Brigade and coordinating fires from multiple countries and weapons systems doing Dynamic Front 22
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 07:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|852399
|VIRIN:
|220718-A-BG594-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109135274
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Multinational FAB coordinates fires in DF-22, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT