    41st FAB conducts LOADEX for DF-22

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    41st Field Artillery Brigade Ammunition Technician Warrant Officer 1 Valencia Theodore Talks about the importance of conducting a an Ammunition loading exercise to prepare the Multiple Launch Rocket System Battalions for realistic training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 07:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852398
    VIRIN: 220729-A-BG594-001
    Filename: DOD_109135273
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    589th BSB

    1-77 FAR

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    Dynamicfront
    Traintowin
    56AC

